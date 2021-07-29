Here's what to expect at this year's Edmonton Heritage Festival

Ready to head out to the Edmonton Heritage Festival this weekend? Be sure to get tickets in advance, and keep in mind there will be some changes due to COVID-19.

The festival is back in Hawrelak Park from July 31 to August 2.

It celebrates Edmonton’s vast and vibrant communities, displaying each community’s culture through their history, song, food and dance.

The festival will be a little different this time around than in previous years, requiring reserved timed entry onto the grounds due to capacity limits. You can snag your free tickets here.

Visitors without a timed-entry pass will not be allowed in, but those with a pass can stay on the grounds as long as they’d like once inside.

Also, to help reduce person-to-person interaction, there will be no food tickets for sale, with food and goods available for purchase directly from the pavilions by credit or debit only.