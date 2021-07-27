10 Edmonton companies hiring hundreds of positions this August

Looking to end summer on a high note and snag a new job? You’re in luck, with hundreds of positions looking to be filled in Edmonton for August.

So dust off that resume and prep yourself for a question and answer session. Here are 10 companies in Edmonton that you could soon become a part of.

Who: The City of Edmonton is the municipal governing body that keeps public services in Edmonton running.

The City says it has a commitment to work/life balance and its positions come with a comprehensive benefits package. More: Learn more on their website.

Who: Lululemon is an athletic apparel retailer that is approaching 500 stores around the globe.

Lululemon says it has a commitment to work/life balance, and its positions come with extended health plans, paid time off, employee discounts and fitness plans. More: Learn more on their website.

Who: This Alberta-headquartered energy-delivery company operates thousands of kilometres of pipelines across North America.

Enbridge prides itself on helping employees reach their potential. It says people are rewarded for hard work and should be able to develop skills that can help them advance at the company. More: Take a look at the company’s job openings to see if there’s a good match for you.

Who: This centralized agency is the healthcare provider for the entire province of Alberta.

AHS is an award-winning employer that says it values diversity and inclusion and supports its staff. More: Check out AHS’s careers page.

Who: This teaching and research university with a campus in central Edmonton is one of the largest employers in Alberta.

The university offers health and dental benefits, paid leave and vacation, a pension plan, plus funding and reimbursement programs. More: See what positions are open on their website.

Who: Stantec is a renowned engineering, architecture, and related professional services firm, employing more than 22,000 people worldwide. It is one of the largest employers in Alberta.

The company offers health and dental benefits, paid leave and vacation, a pension plan, plus a wellness program. More: See what positions are open on their website.

Who: This organization advocates for all drivers in the province of Alberta.

The AMA says its staff treat each other as friends and family, and benefits include paid vacation, sick days, volunteer days, and floater days. It provides health benefits, a fully employer-paid pension plan, and personal development programs. More: See what positions are open on their website.

Who: This Alberta financial services company translates the complex world of banking and investing into simple solutions for clients. It’s a home-grown company that’s been operating in the province for more than 80 years.

The company says its culture is about caring, trust, inclusion, accountability, and contribution. It’s won awards for being one of the top 100 workplaces in the country. More: Check them out online.

Who: This university provides degrees in both undergraduate and graduate-level curriculum. It’s been named one of Alberta’s top employers for the past decade.

The company gives extended health benefits, including dental, a flexible spending account and an employee/family assistance program. Vacation time and time off between Christmas and New Year’s is included too. More: Check them out online.