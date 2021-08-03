Hybrid event coming for 2021 Edmonton Fringe Festival

Get ready for some live and online performances!

Rolling into its 40th year, the Edmonton Fringe Festival has announced a hybrid celebration for Edmontonians.

In keeping with safety measures, to provide a physically distanced event, the Fringe Festival will have fewer venues, fewer shows, and smaller audiences by accommodating attendees virtually.

A total of 11 indoor theatre venues will put on more than 50 shows over the 11-day festival, alongside digital programming and ticketed outdoor entertainment in ATB Park.

All venues will be thoroughly sanitized before and after each performance, and occupants must always wear a mask while inside the venue.

Tickets to get into ATB Park will range from $20 to $25. Guests must provide contact information for tracing purposes should there be a need.

Tickets for live performances go on sale Tuesday, August 4, maxing out at $13 before service fees and GST. They can be purchased online, over the phone, or in-person at the ATB Financial Arts Barns Box Office.

The fest says the 2021 event will mirror the very first Fringe Theatre Event in 1982.

Passes also won’t be a thing this year. However, it’s promised that passes will make a return next year.

So if you are looking to head out and take in some live performances, or want to stay in and watch from the comfort of your own home, go ahead. Treat yourself.

Edmonton Fringe Festival

When: August 12, 2021, to August 22, 2021

Where: ATB Financial Arts Barns (10330 84 Avenue), ATB (McIntyre) Park and online on FringeTV

Tickets: Tickets can be found here.