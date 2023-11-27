Edmonton gets a blast of winter this week with a 25°C temperature drop

November has been unseasonably warm and snow-free in Edmonton, but bone-chilling temperatures are on the way to send off the month.

The week starts fairly warm with highs of 6°C and 7°C on Monday and Tuesday, followed by a plunge in overnight temperatures later in the week, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

Thursday’s low calls for -18°C, and if you do the math, that’s a whopping 25°C difference between the week’s high and low points. Don’t forget to plug your car in!

While temperatures are dipping, there’s no snow in the forecast this week for Edmonton, and the daily highs for much of the week are warmer than usual for November. The city is on track to see its first snowless November in history due to a “dominant push of mild Pacific air.”

In a typical year, November will see around 17.3 cm of snowfall in the Edmonton area, with an average daily high below freezing.

So, get the parka out and be ready to scrape a thick layer of ice off your car Friday morning because winter may finally be on its way!