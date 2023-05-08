"It's not safe": Four homes lost in Drayton Valley due to wildfire

A town west of Edmonton says it is still not safe for residents to return home due to a wildfire in the area that has destroyed at least four homes.

The town of Drayton Valley issued the update on Monday morning, stating that the fire remained out of control and that “it is not safe to re-enter the community.”

The town added that it does not have a timeline established for re-entry as the fire is still out of control and unpredictable and that the incident is “not expected to end soon” due to the situation being dynamic and continuously evolving.



You might also like: Alberta declares public emergency as wildfires and evacuations increase

Premier Smith to speak with Trudeau, provide update on wildfires this afternoon

A heat dome is about to settle over Alberta and it's going to be HOT again

The evacuation order remains in effect this morning for residents in the following area: from Township 480 North to Township 494 and Range Road 64 West to Range Road 90. This includes the entire community of Drayton Valley. Highway 39 North on the east side of the North Saskatchewan River is not part of the evacuation order.

On Sunday, the town confirmed that four homes were lost due to the wildfire, and officials were investigating further losses.

On Saturday, the province declared a public emergency due to the wildfires. Officials from Alberta’s government will provide an update on the wildfire situation on Monday afternoon.