Prepare for a chilly one: Edmonton forecast for Halloween 2021

Pack those mittens and prepare for a chilly Halloween, Edmonton. The forecast for the peak of spooky season is sunny but brisk.

According to Environment Canada, Halloween weekend will all around be a chilly one, with a high of 3ºC for both Friday and Saturday.

On Halloween, a high of 2ºC is projected, with lots of sun throughout the day to keep the kids warm as they prepare to go trick-or-treating.

However, a clear night will aid in the temperature decline, with an overnight low of -7ºC.

So if you are hitting up some bars in the city, be sure to bring a jacket with your costume.

Last year Halloween saw a high of nearly 6ºC, and a low of nearly -3ºC, according to data from Environment Canada.

The coldest Halloween recorded in Edmonton since 1996 occurred in 2003 when it hit -16ºC. Brrrr!

Enjoy the weekend weather before the chance of a polar vortex comes around. It’s only a matter of time, Edmonton.