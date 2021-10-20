Prepare for some flurries: Edmonton forecast for October 21 to 24

Better get those winter tires on. Flurries coupled with rain showers are expected to make an appearance in Edmonton later this week.

October in Alberta usually starts to get dicey as it goes on, as we mentally prepare ourselves for the long winter ahead.

According to Environment Canada, Thursday is set to be mainly sunny and 12ºC with an overnight low of 1ºC.

Friday starts with a mix of sun and cloud accompanied by a high of 8ºC. Then things begin to turn in the evening hours as rain moves in and the temperature drops.

Saturday brings with it the dreaded f-word. That’s right, EC is forecasting a 60% chance of rain showers or flurries, with a high of 7ºC.

If we do get flurries, don’t worry, it will likely melt on Sunday. A high of 8ºC and a mix of sun and cloud will probably do away with any of the white stuff we may see on Saturday.