Alberta to receive new area code in spring of 2022

Albertans will soon have a new area code to recognize, as demand for new telephone numbers grows.

The new 368 area code will be introduced gradually across the province starting on April 23, 2022.

After this date, consumers and businesses requesting a new phone number may receive one with the new area code, according to a news release.

Numbers with the new 368 area code will only be assigned to customers once there is no longer a sufficient supply of numbers with the existing area codes.

You might also like: Winter forecast for Alberta: Prepare for a polar vortex

A haunted Alberta hotel is hosting a spooky party this Halloween

These horror movies and TV shows were filmed in Alberta

The first area code in Alberta, 403, was introduced in 1947. In 1999, the additional area code 780 was introduced to serve northern Alberta (Edmonton), while the 403 code was retained for southern Alberta (Calgary).

Additional demand led to the area code 587 coming into use in 2008 and 825 in 2016.