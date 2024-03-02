NewsWeather

Storm slamming Alberta forecast to bring 25 cm of snow, high winds

Mar 2 2024, 3:41 pm
March is starting off snowy in Alberta, with large portions of the province under a snowfall warning Saturday with some spots are forecasted to receive up to 25 centimetres of snow.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), heavy snow is expected this weekend, with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm for some areas of the province, including Bonnyville, St. Paul, Cold Lake and the Lac La Biche areas.
Heavy snow is set to start this morning and spread north through the afternoon, continuing into Sunday before tapering off Monday morning.
Areas in east-central and southern Alberta are also forecasted to see heavy snow and poor visibility in blowing snow expected today, with total snowfall amounts of 10 up to 25 cm.
“Snow will begin early this morning and continue through tonight. Strong winds from the northwest with gusts up to 70 km/h will also cause poor visibility in blowing snow,” ECCC stated in one winter storm warning before snow tapering off Sunday morning.

ECCC added that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow and to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.

You can check out Alberta’s full list of areas under weather warnings here.

