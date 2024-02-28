Forbes names Edmonton school one of Canada's best employers

Forbes has released its list of Canada’s Best Employers for 2024, and the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) in Edmonton made the top 100.

At number 68 on the list of 300 employers, NAIT is the highest-ranked Edmonton organization to be recognized by the business magazine.

“People are what make NAIT great, and we take the employee experience seriously,” NAIT writes on its website.

“That’s why we offer benefits and unique perks that focus on health and wellness, work-life balance, recognition and professional and personal growth.”

The annual ranking, according to Forbes, is primarily based on a survey of more than 40,000 people working for Canadian organizations that employ at least 500 people.

Respondents were asked to rate employers on a variety of factors, including salary, job flexibility, opportunities for promotion, on-the-job training, and gender pay equity. Those surveyed were also asked whether they would recommend their employer to others and were also asked to rate other employers in their industry.

The Hershey Company in Mississauga, the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa, and Brock University in St. Catherine’s, Ontario, were the top three employers recognized by Forbes.

Other Alberta companies to round up the top 100 include Strathcona County, Acuren in Sherwood Park, Western Financial Group out of High River, and Mount Royal University in Calgary.