5 Edmonton food events happening this week: September 26 to October 2
Fall is officially here, and although we will miss summer, it also means some extremely cool Edmonton food events are coming.
The weather is still great, and so is the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events. Many of them are at several of the best restaurants in Edmonton.
This week has some of the city’s favourite fall food events like beer tasting dinners and fun Oktoberfest celebrations.
Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week.
Thanksgiving Heat and Eat Dinners
These dinners offer the catered Thanksgiving experience right at home.
With three options to choose from, you can’t go wrong. Eat it whenever you want, just reheat it in the oven.
Option 1 includes a butter-basted turkey, glazed ham, rosemary garlic mashed potatoes, apple and sage stuffing, sauteed cabbage with bacon and caramelized onions, cranberry sauce, gravy, coleslaw and dinner rolls. For dessert, it’s a choice of pumpkin or pecan pie.
When: Available until October 3
Where: At home
Price: $32.84
Biermeister’s Dinner
This CRAFT Dinner Series is in celebration of Oktoberfest.
The custom dinner will feature Bavarian classic food dishes with curated beer pairings. Each ticket includes a three-course menu, four beers, and tasting notes.
When: Wednesday, September 28, from 6 to 9 pm
Where: CRAFT Beer Market — 10013 101A Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: $80.59
Bountiful Farmers’ Market
View this post on Instagram
This is Edmonton’s premium indoor farmers market, and this week you’ll find over 100 vendors to grab freshly baked bread, vibrant fruits, berries and veggies, grass-fed meat and eggs, delicious wines and beers, aroma nuts and sweets, unique crafts, and plants.
When: Friday, September 30, from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 3696 97th Street NW, Edmonton
Price: FREE
Haunted Pub Tours of Old Strathcona
This is a ghost tour and a pub crawl all wrapped into one spooky evening.
An experienced storyteller will lead you to two different pubs, telling stories about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. Expect reserved seating and discounts at both of the pubs you will stop at.
Grab tickets… if you dare.
When: Every Friday and Saturday, from 6 to 8 pm
Where: 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton
Price: $32.85
BBQ, BUTCHERS, BANGERS, BEERS
Calling all meat lovers for this second annual BBQ, Butchers, Bangers & Beers event.
This is a friendly battle for the title of YEG’s best sausage, where four butchers go head-to-head in a Black Box Butcher Challenge. A ticket includes a sample of 10 local sausages, one local beer, and one vote for the best sausage of the day!
When: Sunday, October 2, from 1 to 3 pm
Where: 65 Chippewa Road #113, Sherwood Park
Price: $27.54