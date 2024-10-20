4 Edmonton food events happening this week: October 21 to 27

The countdown to Halloween is on, and whether you’re all in on the spooky celebrations or not, there are plenty of fun foodie events taking place in Edmonton.

From immersive dinners to a spine-chilling Halloween cocktail bar, here are some of the best food events to check out in Edmonton this week.

Spooky season is here, and with it comes a “spine-chilling” immersive experience in the form of the Black Lagoon pop-up. The spot is inspired by goth-metal and cult horror, and there will be a bewitchingly curated cocktail menu with Halloween-themed drinks.

When: October 9 to November 3, 2024

Where: Dolly’s Cocktail Bar – 9902 109th Street NW, Edmonton

A Taste of Horror

Listen up, horror fans! PYRO will be hosting a spooky-themed dinner based on classic horror films, including Scream, Children of the Corn, Poltergeist, and Midsommar. You can also add on a beverage pairing for the perfect horror-filled evening.

When: October 26 and 27, 2024

Where: PYRO – 340 Baseline Road, Sherwood Park

Price: From $80 per person; reservations here

This seven-course dining experience inspired by some of the world’s most renowned artists, from Michelangelo to Banksy and Picasso, has just opened in Edmonton.

Each course reflects the essence of the artist’s work while tantalizing the taste buds.

When: Various dates in October

Where: Halo Bar | Bistro at the Renaissance Edmonton Airport Hotel – 4236 36th Street E, Edmonton International Airport

Price: $149 per person; book here

Join the world’s tiniest chef as he embarks on preparing a delicious meal, fighting off sea monsters, groundhogs, and more in the process.

When: From October 4, 2024

Where: JW Marriott Edmonton Ice District – 10344 102nd Street NW, Edmonton

Price: From $149 for adults and $69 for children; buy tickets here