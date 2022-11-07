There are some seriously great Edmonton food events going on in November.

October was a blast for YEG diners, and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into this month might look even better.

This week offers a chance to enjoy some of YYC’s favourite seasonal food events like buffets in honour of Remembrance Day and International food festivals.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in November.

Padmanadi is one of the most popular vegetarian spots in Edmonton, so this is a great place for any veggie lover looking to honour the day with friends or family over a buffet.

When: Friday, November 11 from 11 am to 9 pm

Where: 10740 101st Street NW, Edmonton

Price: $28

This master class tutorial not only offers a chance to learn the art and science of making specialty coffee at home but also to taste it.

It’s just 45 minutes and you’ll learn from a professional barista who will cover the process of grinding, extraction, milk texturing, and latte art.

When: Saturday, November 12

Where: Southgate Centre – 5015 111th Street NW, Edmonton

This culinary experience will be led by a local home cook willing to share their secret ingredients and recipes from the Caribbean.

These are fun cooking classes that are great for learning a new favourite dish to make (and eat).

When: Sunday, November 13 from 3:30 to 6:30 pm

Where: 14017 Victoria Trail NW Edmonton, Edmonton

Price: $60 per ticket

These are varied cooking classes that aim to help you cook plant-based at home for anyone looking for help making healthy and tasty dishes.

When: Sunday, November 13 from 2 to 4 pm

Where: Red Willow Community Church – 15 Corriveau Avenue, St. Albert

Price: FREE

This is a ghost tour and a pub crawl all wrapped into one spooky evening.

An experienced storyteller will lead you to two different pubs, telling stories about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. Expect reserved seating and discounts as well at both of the pubs you will stop at.

Grab tickets…if you dare.

When: Every Friday and Saturday, from 6 pm to 8 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $32.85