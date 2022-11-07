Tres Carnales Taqueria was recently closed after an executive officer of Alberta Health Services (AHS) inspected the establishment.

The inspector found multiple violations at Tres Carnales Taqueria — located at 10119 100A Street NW in Edmonton — that could be injurious or dangerous to public health.

“There is evidence of a significant pest infestation,” reads the written order from the AHS.

“Cockroaches and mice droppings were observed in multiple areas in the facility,” the order continued.

The traps for cockroaches are full of live and dead cockroaches at different developmental stages, the order stated.

This closure order from the AHS was dated on November 2, with a verbal order given on October 31.

There were many other instances of unhealthy conditions found by the inspector including “foods and utensils are not being stored to prevent pest contamination.”

“The back kitchen exit door has openings and gaps that allow pest entry into the facility,” said the AHS order.

The report also said that there was a build-up of grunge, grease, debris, food particles, and filth present on the kitchen equipment, food storage carts, walls, floor, and ceiling in the facility. Before the restaurant could reopen, the owner had to undertake and diligently pursue the completion of several work-related changes, like working with a licensed Pest Control Company to implement and maintain an Integrated Pest Management program.

The current status of the order on the AHS website is inactive, meaning it is “no longer in effect as the necessary repairs have been completed.”

Dished was able to reach ownership who commented on the closure.

“Until these regrettable incidents — that originated outside of our space and control — we’ve consistently passed health inspections,” Tres Carnales told Dished in an email.

“Working with Alberta Health Services and 3rd party professionals, these issues are being fixed quickly and to exacting standards.” “We take these matters seriously because our community and customers count on us for excellence. Our dreams and livelihoods are tied to their loyalty and trust in us.” “Deep cleaning, fumigation treatments and repairs are complete on our end since our closure last week.” “We have diligently addressed each issue pointed out by AHS and control services and we will continue to do whatever it takes to prevent problems and return our business to the best version of itself,” the restaurant added. “We aim to reopen on Friday and are thankful for the patience and understanding shared.”

