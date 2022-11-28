We’re officially heading into December and with the holiday spirit arriving, so will many amazing Edmonton food events.

November was great for YEG diners, but we are ready for the holidays and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into next month.

This week has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like tree-building workshops and Christmas markets. There were many food spots that opened up last month as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in November.

Whoville Tree Building Workshop

From the Best of Alberta Beer series, this is an exciting tasting of both beer and food.

Hosted by Jason Foster at the popular Thirsty Rooster Trail Eatery & Bar, this is a chance to get together and build your very own Christmas tree inspired by the town in the classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

There will be food and drink specials off of the menu here all night.

When: Tuesday, November 29 from 7 to 9:30 pm

Where: 388 St Albert Trail, St. Albert

Price: $50 per person

Food & Beer Tasting

This will be an educational tasting deep dive that also happens to be a very fun one, with each ticket including five beers to try and four food courses.

When: Tuesday, November 29 at 7 pm

Where: Underground Tap & Grill — 10004 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $65 per person

Edmonton’s annual festive holiday market not only features family-friendly programming and 120+ rotating local vendors, but also tons of exciting chef-driven food experiences.

When: November 30 to December 18 from 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Price: $15 per ticket, $10 for kids ages six to 17, and FREE for kids ages five and under

This is the eighth annual Christmas Market, and in addition to holiday-themed art, crafts, and Ukrainian goods, there will be a curated menu of Ukrainian food and other food offerings.

When: Saturday, December 3 from 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Suite 100, 10554 – 110th Street NW, Edmonton

Price:

Plant-Based Cooking Classes

If you’re looking to start a journey of healthier eating but just don’t know how to start, then this might be a great class to attend. There’s a new food theme every month, with food samples, and it’s all free to attend.

When: Sunday, December 4 from 2 to 4 pm

Where: Red Willow Community Church — 15 Corriveau Avenue, St. Albert

Price: FREE