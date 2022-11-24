Looking for the best cinnamon buns in Edmonton?

Nothing beats the cold like the swirly goodness of these sweet, sticky, and warm treats, especially when they are fresh and homemade.

These glorious buns can either be frosted with cream cheese or drizzled with caramel sauce and pecans. Some may even come with whatever choice of toppings you’d like.

Buns like these also happen to be an acceptable breakfast, snack, or cheat day meal – so go treat yourself to an ooey-gooey delight.

Here’s where to find the best cinnamon buns in Edmonton.

Known for its variety of create-your-own cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats, Cinnaholic offers 20 different frosting varieties and other decadent toppings too.

The buns at this spot are not only vegan but also dairy and lactose-free, egg-free, and cholesterol-free.

Address: 10345 82nd Avenue NW Suite 101, Edmonton

Address: 10075 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Self-described as “the sweetest place in town,” Sugarbowl has taken many different shapes over the years, from a burger joint to a coffee house, finally evolving into the full-service bistro and neighbourhood pub that it is today. Sugarbowl is infamous for its unique doughnut concoctions, such as a BBQ Chicken Stuffed Doughnut, but its classic cinnamon buns are sure to satisfy.

Address: 10922 88th Avenue NW

Phone: 780-433-8369

Bon Ton has been baking bread, pastries, and cakes since 1956, so you know this Edmonton institution knows what they’re doing when it comes to cinnamon buns. Their cinnamon-filled babka is made with rich brioche dough, offering a delicious take on the pastry that originated in the Jewish communities of Poland and Ukraine.

Address: 8720 149th Street NW

Phone: 780-489-7717

This organic bakery aims to suit everyone’s needs, with plenty of gluten-free options. Those will allergies or food preferences can enjoy a huge, sticky cinnamon bun from Buns & Roses.

Address: 6519 111st Street NW

Phone: 780-438-0098

B&A is a German-style bakery focusing on homemade classics. Satisfy your sweet tooth with one of their delicious cinnamon knots.

Address: 12908 82nd Street NW

Phone: 780-476-8585

While the Art of Cake is best known for their stunning cakes and cupcakes, this Edmonton bakery creates some picture-perfect cinnamon rolls too.

Address: 11811 105th Avenue NW

Phone: 780-441-1339

With two locations in Edmonton, Lucy’s Sweets is committed to providing high-quality baked goods that don’t contain nuts or preservatives. Their squishy, sweet cinnamon buns provide testament to that – and you’ll probably want to pick up a few of Lucy’s other pastries while you’re there.

Address: 9627 66th Avenue NW

Phone: 780-435-8484

Address: 1649 Towne Centre Boulevard

Phone: 780-437-4369

Pome Bakery creates elegant offerings, with a selection of delicious treats, fresh bread, and savoury options. Choose from flaky cinnamon danish, classic buns topped with raisins, or fancy cinnamon rolls piped with cream cheese icing.

Address: 14253 23rd Avenue NW

Phone: 780-752-7663

RioVida caters to all, whether you eat a gluten-, dairy-, egg-, or sugar-free diet. They provide vegan-friendly options too. Customers won’t find a lack of deliciousness in their pastries, and you can choose from frozen or fresh baked goods.

Address: 17515 100th Avenue NW

Phone: 780-444-3344 and 780-902-7593

According to Upper Crust, their sticky buns go great with Sunday Brunch, but we politely disagree – these cinnamon rolls are perfect any time of the day.

Address: 10909 86th Avenue NW

Phone: 780-758-5599

With files from Elle McLean