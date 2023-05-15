Hot weather is finally here and it really looks like May will be a seriously great month of amazing Edmonton food events.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like trivia, food-making classes, and all of the amazing night markets popping up. There were many food spots that opened up last year as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in May.

The Kitchen: Falafel and Pita

The Kitchen hosts so many fun food-making classes throughout the year and this is a pretty specific one. You’ll learn the process of creating morning glory muffins, made with carrots, pineapple, raisins, walnuts, apples, and coconut.

When: Thursday, May 18 from 1 to 3 pm

Where: 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Price: $12

Tuesday Night Trivia at Hudsons Canada’s Pub

Hudsons on Whyte and Tremendous Trivia are collaborating together to host an evening of fun, challenging, and enormously entertaining pub trivia.

When: Every Tuesday starting at 7:30 pm

Where: 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: FREE

Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023

This is Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market and it has returned for 2023. Open indoors and on weekends.