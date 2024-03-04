3 Edmonton food events happening this week: March 4 to 10

It’s a brand-new week, and that means a heaping of exciting food events taking place in Edmonton.

From a celebration of the city’s bartenders to an enormous craft beer festival, here are some of the events every Edmonton foodie should have on their radar this week.

Celebrate Edmonton’s incredible distillers, bartenders, bars, and restaurants as part of this cocktail-packed week. Participating bars and restaurants will be serving up specially crafted feature cocktails for $12 a pop.

When: March 4 to 10, 2024

Where: Various locations across Edmonton

Edmonton Craft Beer Festival

Over 500 beers from more than 100 different breweries will be ready and waiting to be tasted at this enormous event. Along with plenty of beer, you’ll be able to get your hands on eats from local vendors and check out some live music.

When: March 8 and 9, 2024

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre – 7515 118th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: From $21.90 per person; buy tickets here

Food for Thought

This unique book club combines the culinary and literary. Each event pairs delicious snacks inspired by the book that will be discussed for a truly immersive experience. This week, the group will be looking at Emily St. John Mandel’s The Glass Hotel, with Cosmopolitan mocktails and crispy chickpeas.

When: March 8, 2024

Where: Stanley A. Milner Library – 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Centennial Plaza, Edmonton

Price: $5 per person; buy tickets here