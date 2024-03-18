4 Edmonton food events happening this week: March 18 to 24
It’s a good week to be a foodie in Edmonton as so many events are on the way, bringing all the eats and sips you could ask for.
From a huge dine-out festival to the return of Beerfest, here are some of the biggest food events in Edmonton this week.
Edmonton Downtown Dining Week
Make the most of Edmonton’s incredible downtown dining scene, where restaurants will be offering multi-course menus starting at $15, right up to $65. Whether you’re looking to try brunch, lunch or dinner, you may just discover a new favourite spot.
When: March 20 to 31, 2024
Where: Various locations across Edmonton
- You might also like:
- Uncle Tetsu opening its first location in Edmonton this spring
- Leopold's Tavern to open its second Edmonton location this fall
- Backstairs Burger has just opened its third location in Edmonton
Edmonton International Beerfest
Take the opportunity to try hundreds of beers from around the world at this huge Beer festival. With live music and performers, including stilt walkers, magicians, and street performers, beer lovers won’t want to miss out.
When: March 21 to 23, 2024
Where: Edmonton Convention Centre – 9797 Jasper Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: From $34.17 per person; buy tickets here
Check out the farmers’ market
The Bountiful Farmers’ Market has a ton of local vendors, and it’s the perfect place to stock up on locally grown produce, baked goods, and more.
When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
Where: 3696 97th Street NW, Edmonton
Head to trivia night
Get the week off to a great start with Wednesday Night Trivia.
Bring a group of friends and test your music and general knowledge for a chance to get your hands on some pretty sweet prizes.
When: Every Wednesday in March
Where: The Canadian Brewhouse – 15513 37th Street NW, Edmonton