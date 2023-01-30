5 Edmonton food events happening this week: January 30 to February 5
It might be the shortest month, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some amazing Edmonton food events in February.
This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events, and this week has dinner and movie events, popular markets, and an epic week of poutines. There were many food spots that opened up in 2022 as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.
Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in February.
Chinatown Dining Week
This year, 15 different restaurants are joining in on the festivities, offering menus that are either $10 or $20. Some will be doing dine-in only, others will be strictly take-out specials, and there are a few that will be offering both.
Where: Various locations
When: January 26 to February 5
Price: $10 and $20 specials
La Poutine Week Edmonton
La Poutine Week Edmonton is returning in February, and that means cities across Canada can prepare for some cheesy, gravy-coated deliciousness.
When: February 1 to 14, 2023
Where: Various locations across Edmonton
Dinner and a Movie
This bar will be having food and drink specials all night while showing a special screening of a film that starts at 8 pm. To fancy up the normal movie night, there will be truffle popcorn and champagne specials, too.
On February 3, the bar will be showing the month-appropriate Crazy, Stupid, Love.
When: Friday, February 3, from 7 to 10 pm
Where: HALO Bar | Bistro – 4236 36th Street East, Nisku
Price: FREE
The Kitchen: Macarons
The Kitchen hosts so many fun food-making classes throughout the year, and this is a pretty sweet one. You’ll learn the process of creating delicate meringue-based cookie sandwiches from a renowned local chef: Chef Amara Yamamoto.
When: Sunday, February 4, from 10 am to 12:30 pm
Where: Edmonton Convention Centre — 9797 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton
Price: $25
Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023
When: Every Sunday
Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton