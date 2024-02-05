FoodFood Events

5 Edmonton food events happening this week: February 5 to 11

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
Feb 5 2024, 10:41 pm
Habib Sajid/Shutterstock

It may be cold outside, but there are plenty of food events taking place in Edmonton this week to spice things up.

From a huge celebration of poutine to a culinary book club, here are some of the best food events going on in Edmonton this week.

La Poutine Week

You’ll be able to celebrate all things gravy, fried and cheesy as part of this week-long festival. Several restaurants across Edmonton will be showcasing their unique takes on the classic Canadian dish.

When: February 1 to 7, 2024
Where: Various locations across Edmonton

Feed the Soul Dining Week

This event celebrates the Black-owned restaurants and food retailers all over the city. Get out and try the bold, flavour-packed offerings at 13 different vendors.

When: February 2 to 11, 2024
Where: Various restaurants across Edmonton

Check out the farmers’ market

The Bountiful Farmers’ Market has a ton of local vendors, and it’s the perfect place to stock up on locally grown produce, baked goods, and more.

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
Where: 3696 97 Street NW, Edmonton

Food for Thought

This unique book club pairs the culinary and literary. Each event pairs delicious snacks inspired by the book that will be discussed for a truly immersive experience.

When: February 9 and 26, 2024
Where: Stanley A. Milner Library – 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Centennial Plaza, Edmonton
Price: $5 per person; buy tickets here

Head to trivia night

Get the week off to a great start with Tuesday Night Trivia.

Bring a group of friends and test your music and general knowledge for a chance to get your hands on prizes.

When: Every Tuesday in January
Where: Hudsons Canada’s Pub – 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

