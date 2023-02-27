February was the month of love, but it looks like March might be the month of amazing Edmonton food events.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like dinner and movie events, popular markets, and a newly launched trivia night. There were many food spots that opened up in 2022 as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in March.

Tuesday Night Trivia at Hudsons Canada’s Pub

Hudsons on Whyte and Tremendous Trivia are collaborating together to host an evening of fun, challenging, and enormously entertaining pub trivia.

When: Every Tuesday starting at 7:30 pm

Where: 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: FREE

The show is hosting an open casting call on Wednesday, March 1, from 9 am to 12:30 pm at the Holiday Inn Express Downtown Edmonton.

Not only is this a chance to become a contestant on the hugely popular CBC TV show, but you’ll also meet local Great Canadian Baking Show alumni, fellow bakers, and a few crew members.

When: Wednesday, March 1, from 9 am to 12:30 pm

Where: Holiday Inn Express – 10010 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Halo Bar will be having food and drink specials all night while showing a special screening of a film that starts at 8 pm. To fancy up the normal movie night, there will be truffle popcorn and champagne specials, too.

On February 3, the bar will be showing the classic thriller Speed.

When: Friday, March 3 from 7 to 10 pm

Where: Halo Bar | Bistro – 4236 36th Street East, Nisku

Price: FREE

There will be more than 80 food and beverage producers from across Alberta at this two-day food market.

When: Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5, 2023

Where: 401 Festival Lane – Sherwood Park

Price: FREE

Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023

This is Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market and it has returned for 2023. Open indoors and on weekends.