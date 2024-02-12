3 Edmonton food events happening this week: February 12 to 18

Love is in the air this week, and even if you’re not heading out on a romantic dinner date, there are still plenty of fun food events all over Edmonton to discover.

From sweet treat festivals to farmers’ markets, here are some of the best food events to check out this week.

Take a tour of all the delicious sweet treats Whyte Avenue has to offer. Participating vendors will have featured menu items and drinks to indulge in.

When: February 10 to 25, 2024

Where: Various locations in Edmonton

The Bountiful Farmers’ Market has a ton of local vendors, and it’s the perfect place to stock up on locally grown produce, baked goods, and more.

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Where: 3696 97 Street NW, Edmonton

Get the week off to a great start with Tuesday Night Trivia.

Bring a group of friends and test your music and general knowledge for a chance to get your hands on some pretty sweet prizes.

When: Every Tuesday in February

Where: Hudsons Canada’s Pub – 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton