We are officially in December and with the holiday spirit arriving, so will many amazing Edmonton food events.

November was great for YEG diners, but we are ready for the holidays and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into December.

This week has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like holiday food dinners, coffee masterclasses, and of course, all of the festive markets. There were many food spots that opened up last month as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in December.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Christmas Market (@yegxmasmarket)

Edmonton’s annual festive holiday market not only features family-friendly programming and 120+ rotating local vendors, but also tons of exciting chef-driven food experiences.

When: November 30 to December 18 from 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Price: $15 per ticket; $10 for kids ages six to 17; and FREE for kids ages five and under

This master class tutorial not only offers a chance to learn the art and science of making specialty coffee at home but also to taste it.

It’s just 45 minutes and you’ll learn from a professional barista who will cover the process of grinding, extraction, milk texturing, and latte art.

When: Saturday, December 10 from 1 to 2 pm

Where: Southgate Centre — 5015 111th Street NW, Edmonton



Holiday Vegan Tasting

Hosted by the Noorish Conscious Eatery, this tasting offers the chance to try four different plant-based recipes, like truffle mushroom stuffing, and sip on delicious eggnog.

When: Saturday, December 10 from 4 to 5 pm

Where: Ukrainian Bookstore – Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street NW, Edmonton

Price: $45 per ticket

Merry Makers Market

This free holiday market will have plenty of handmade products specifically for Christmas, but also plenty of tasty local food vendors.

When: Saturday, December 10 from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: 15504 76th Avene NW, Edmonton

Price: FREE

DisEnchanted Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YEG Disney Inspired & Pop Culture Market (@disenchantedmarketyeg)

This is a Disney-inspired and pop culture market, and there’s a holiday-themed edition coming this month. There will be over 100 vendors to explore, meet and greets, and plenty of food to try.

When: Sunday, December 11 from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Alberta Aviation Museum — 11410 Kingsway NW, Edmonton