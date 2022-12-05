It’s likely you’ve heard about the Carlo’s Bake Shop Express Cake ATM by now, but maybe you’ve never actually seen it (or tasted it) for yourself.

Maybe you’ve been out shopping and out of nowhere started craving a piece of cake and wished you knew where the nearest cake ATM was. Edmonton has some great spots for cake, but very few are as convenient and fun as these.

Thankfully, here to appeal to our sweet tooth is the Carlo’s Bakery Shop Express, which has four cake ATM machines located in different Edmonton spots. Many of them are in malls, so holiday shopping might be a little more appealing this year.

Owned by Buddy Valastro, or The Cake Boss as he’s better known, the famous Carlo’s Bakery has these pop-up, self-serve cake vending machines set up in CF Chinook Centre, The Core Shopping Mall, Southcentre Mall, and CrossIron Mills.

There are only six of these fully automated cake ATMs in Western Canada, which makes the cake lovers of Edmonton pretty lucky. There are also five in Quebec and 15 in Ontario.

Inside these dessert-based ATM machines are several beautiful pieces of cake to choose from. You simply choose the flavour you’d like to try, pay, and then immediately get served a slice from one of the most well-known bakers in the world.

Flavours vary from machine to machine, but a few favourites include red velvet, cookies and cream, classic chocolate, or the signature Rainbow slice.

Whatever slice you choose, these machines are temperature-controlled and fully re-stocked every day to ensure you’re getting the best cake possible.

Valastro initially rose to fame on TLC’s Cake Boss, which then resulted in many spin-off shows and best-selling cookbooks.

These cake ATMs are a way for people all over to try the cakes and cookies that had our mouths watering while watching him make them on TV.

Stay tuned for any more of these cake ATMs popping up in the city, but for now, enjoy surprisingly great cake slices at any of these locations.

Carlo’s Bake Shop Express — Edmonton

Address: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

Address: Southgate Centre — 5015 111th Street NW, Edmonton

Address: Premium Outlet Collection Edmonton Airport — 1 Outlet Collection Way, Leduc

Address: Kingsway Mall — 1 Kingsway NW, Edmonton

