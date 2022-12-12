The holidays are just a couple of weeks away, and in the meantime, there are some very exciting Edmonton food events.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like holiday markets, Christmas buffets, and of course, Ikea’s super popular annual feast. There were many food spots that opened up last month as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in December.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Christmas Market (@yegxmasmarket)

Edmonton’s annual festive holiday market not only features family-friendly programming and 120+ rotating local vendors but also tons of exciting chef-driven food experiences.

When: November 30 to December 18 from 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Price: $15 per ticket, $10 for kids aged 6 to 17, and FREE for kids aged 5 and under

Our favourite build-it-yourself furniture giant is once again hosting its Swedish-style Christmas feasts this year, otherwise known as Julbord.

We’re talking about a traditional Swedish holiday smörgåsbord with ham, turkey, meatballs, herring, marinated salmon, potatoes, eggs, crispbread, cheese, and more.

When: December 15 from 5 to 8 pm

Where: 1311 102nd Street NW, Edmonton

Price: $24.99 per person (Ikea Family pricing is $19.99) and $9.99 for kids 12 and under.

Dining in the Dark: Christmas Edition

This Dining in the Dark Christmas Edition experience is coming to Stanhope Eatery & Bar.

Guests will have a unique night out of enjoying a meal while blindfolded, leaving them in the dark the entire time. This is from the same team bringing other one-of-a-kind events, like the upcoming Potion Putt.

When: December 15 and 22 at 7 pm

Where: Stanhope Eatery & Bar – 4208 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton

Price: Starting at $85

The Hazeldean Christmas Dash Market

Hosted at The Hazeldean Community Artisan Market, this festival food event will have tons of last-minute gift ideas, stocking stuffers, and food vendors, which are always the best part about Christmas markets.

When: Saturday and Sunday, December 17 and 18, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9630 66th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: By donation

VIP Buffet & Beer

The Canadian Icehouse is the hot new spot in the Ice District, and this event is the chance to experience it VIP-style.

There will be beer, a buffet, a chance to skip the line before the rush of the night, and a list of feature beverages. It should make for a pretty good party and start to the night.

When: Sunday, December 18, from 4 to 7 pm

Where: The Canadian Icehouse – 10332 103rd Street NW, Edmonton

Price: $30 per ticket