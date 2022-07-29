10 best Edmonton food events to check out in August
Summer is in full swing and that means there are some pretty cool Edmonton food events coming.
The weather has been so hot and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into August is sure to be refreshing.
This month has some of the city’s favourite summer food events like Lobster Fest or a fun dining experience with the animals at the zoo.
Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out in August.
Pick Up Sticks
A fun night of yakitori, highballs, sake, a dark room, and loud tunes, there will be more than 15 different servings at this hip spot at one of Edmonton’s best restaurants.
When: August 3 and 4, 2022
Where: Dorinku Osaka – 10328 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton
Price: $128.32
Yoga in the Park & Food Tour
What’s better than following up a yoga session in the park after working up an appetite than a food tour? Join like-minded yogis for some stretching, and then head out to enjoy some fantastic food and beverage.
When: August 6, from 9:30 am to 1 pm
Where: Tipton Park – 10849 81 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton
Price: Free for members
Lobster Fest
We love a buffet and what’s better than a lobster buffet?
Featuring items like chili lime corn on the cob, baked potato with all the fixings, a BBQ station, and a pound of lobster, you want to get tickets to this one.
When: August 6, from 5 pm to 8 pm
Where: Riverside Bistro – 1 Thornton Court Northwest, Edmonton
Price: $80.59
Edmonton Food Bike Tours
Biking to and from four of YEG’s best spots, this summer-only tour is a great chance to try dishes created by the area’s top chefs.
When: Every Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm
Where: Start Location – Constable Ezio Faraone Park
Price: Starting at $155.90
Haunted Pub Tours of Old Strathcona
This is a ghost tour and a pub crawl all wrapped into one spooky evening.
An experienced storyteller will lead you to two different pubs, telling stories about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. Expect reserved seating and discounts as well at both of the pubs you will stop at.
Grab tickets…if you dare.
When: Every Friday and Saturday, from 6 pm to 8 pm
Where: 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton
Price: $32.85
The Hazeldean Community Market
Community markets are always worth checking out, but this one offers even more reason to go with so many local food shops and food trucks to discover.
When: August 13 from 10 am to 5 pm
Where: 9630 66th Avenue, Edmonton
Price: Free
Soirée on the Lawn
With DJs and delicious food, this event promises an outdoor ultra sexy exclusive day brunch experience.
Fashionable summer chic wear is highly encouraged.
When: August 14, from 3 pm to 9 pm
Where: The Cornerstone – 5015 127th Street Southwest, Edmonton
Price: $54.06
7th annual Feast on the Field
This all-inclusive long table event is right on the field at Commonwealth Stadium, hosted by some of the best chefs in the area.
When: August 17, at 5:30 pm
Where: Commonwealth Stadium – 11000 Stadium Road NW, Edmonton
Price: $229.11
Zoobrew
This is a mini-beer festival at the zoo among the animals, along with live music by local artists, and a wide variety of craft beers, wines, and spirits from breweries across Alberta.
When: August 19, 2022
Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo – 13315 Buena Vista Road & 87th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: $27.67
Southwest Edmonton Farmers’ Market
Local produce and goods are found at this super popular farmers’ market, and the same goes for a number of different food vendors and food trucks to try while here.
When: August 31, from 4:40 pm to 7 pm
Where: 2051 Leger Road NW, Edmonton
Price: Free