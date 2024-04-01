4 Edmonton food events happening this week: April 1 to 7
It’s a brand-new week, and it’s bringing a whole heaping of fantastic foodie events to Edmonton.
From an incredible dine-out festival of Filipino eats to a culinary experience of Indo-Fijian cuisine, here are some food events you should check out in Edmonton.
Filipino Restaurant Month
A month-long celebration of Filipino cuisine will return to Edmonton and across Canada in April. Participating restaurants will serve prix fixe menus showcasing authentic dishes, ingredients, and the culinary expertise of Filipino chefs.
When: April 2024
Where: Various locations in Edmonton
Taste of Indo-Fiji Culinary Experience
Learn the stories and cultural heritage of a host of Indo-Fijian dishes, from fragrant curries to chutneys. Not only will you enjoy a hands-on cooking experience, but you’ll also have a group meal to enjoy the dishes and a recipe package so you can recreate them at your own leisure.
When: April 7, 2024
Where: Edmonton North East Hub – 14017 Victoria Trail NW, Edmonton
Price: $113.16 per person; buy tickets here
Check out the farmers’ market
The Bountiful Farmers’ Market has a ton of local vendors, and it’s the perfect place to stock up on locally grown produce, baked goods, and more.
When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
Where: 3696 97th Street NW, Edmonton
Head to trivia night
Get the week off to a great start with Wednesday Night Trivia.
Bring a group of friends and test your music and general knowledge for a chance to get your hands on some pretty sweet prizes.
When: Every Wednesday in March
Where: The Canadian Brewhouse – 15513 37th Street NW, Edmonton