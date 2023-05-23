Paw-ty time: The Edmonton International Cat Festival returns this week

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The Edmonton International Cat Festival is back, and it’s the purr-fect event for you to check out this week.

Since 2014, the event has combined elements of already-existing cat-themed events to create a one-of-a-kind festival celebrating all things cat-related.

Up to 3,000 people attend the event annually, which is taking place at various locations throughout the city this week.

It’s like part cat show, cat/pet expo, and cat conference, all while supporting animal rescue organizations. Plus, there will be a TON of cats and kittens at events for you to see, cuddle and hold.

“At the cat festival, you will find adoptable cats, show cats, local cats, celebrity cats, cat-themed presentations from cat experts and enthusiasts, cat videos, cat board games, cat face painting, activities, cat-themed vendors selling everything from cat jewelry to cat clothes, cat art to cat furniture, and SO MEOWCH MORE!” The Edmonton International Cat Festival says on its website.

Net proceeds from ticket sales and additional donations go toward supporting rescues, including the Edmonton Humane Society, Little Cats Lost, Zoe’s Animal Rescue, SAFE Team Rescue, GEARS Animal Rescue, and A Pet’s Pantry.

In the nine years the non-profit festival has been running, it has raised $130,000 for local animal rescues.

Festival attendees are welcome to bring their kitties to events so long as they are leashed or in a carrier/kennel/stroller/cat backpack and are comfortable in large, busy, and crowded environments.

It’s going to be quite the paw-ty this week! Check here to get a full festival lineup; you never know what you’ll find! Maybe you’ll come away from this festival with a new furry friend.

When: May 20-28

Where: Various locations around Edmonton

