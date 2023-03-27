There are so many perks for volunteering at Edmonton Folk Music Festival

With over 50 festivals annually, it’s no wonder that Edmonton is known as the “festival city.”

The fact that there are so many fantastic festivals to look forward to all year long is such a blessing. Nothing compares to the incredible at Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park during Fringe or the summer days on the hill at the Edmonton Folk Music Festival.

While attending our local festivals is a lot of fun, volunteering also has much to offer. In addition to saving a few bucks on admission, it’s a great way to make new friends and even enjoy a little free food.

The experience doesn’t look too bad on your resume, either.

One of the most fun volunteer opportunities can be found at the Edmonton Folk Music Festival. Taking place from August 10 to 13 this year, volunteering at the festival gets you perks that include:

A volunteer badge (provides festival access)

Meals from the festival kitchen (Thursday and Friday dinner; Saturday and Sunday lunch and dinner)

Access to volunteer after parties (Saturday and Sunday)

A volunteer t-shirt for the current year

A program book for the current year

A volunteer handbook

Parking and shuttle service to the festival

Name and crew in the Program Book and on the Wall of Fame

If you are a student, there are even more perks; volunteers can apply for the Go Wildly Forward – Don Snider Scholarship, which provides one two-year $10,000 scholarship and a second award of $2,000 in 2023 to volunteers who demonstrate motivation to be involved in their community.

Your role as a volunteer during the festival could involve anything from administrative work, patron services such as face painting or working the beer gardens, hospitality, and food services. Basically, anything that is required to run a festival!

If kicking back and enjoying the weekend is more your style for Folk Festival, tickets will go on sale June 3. The event lineup will be announced on May 24.

Click here for more volunteer information.