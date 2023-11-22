Oilers fan Mike Stelter shares good-news update after cancer treatment

Mike Stelter is coming home. Mike, the father of the late Edmonton Oilers superfan Ben Stelter, was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Mike had a tumour growing on his spine and travelled to Philadelphia to seek proton therapy treatment that wasn’t available in Canada. A GoFundMe was set up to help him get there, and it raised $87,600.

Mike was wearing his custom Oilers “fight like Ben” hat when he rang the bell today, which is traditionally done at the end of cancer treatment. The hat, which features Ben giving a thumbs up, is the same hat he wore to treatment every day.

“Today I got to ring the bell after 40 sessions and 8 weeks of proton therapy,” Mike said on Instagram. “It’s been a rollercoaster ride, but I’m finished and it feels so good to put this behind me. Lea is here to see me through the end and to bring me back home to the girls.

“Thank you for all of the kind messages, love, support and prayers to help get me through this. It wasn’t an easy 8 weeks but I did it!”

