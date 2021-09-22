6 local markets you need to visit in and around Edmonton this fall

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Autumn has arrived in Edmonton, and there are still plenty of fantastic local markets to get your farm-fresh produce fix or some unique artisan goodies.

Farmers’ markets just hit differently in the fall, with specialty items galore, like pumpkin-spiced drinks, cookies and even beers. And you can’t forget the pumpkin pies and hand-crafted Halloween items.

This is a must-hit jewel of the downtown market scene if you are in the area looking for a great market to visit. Check out the brewery, meat, body care and fresh produce vendors. It’s been around for a long time; if it lasts, that has got to mean it’s good!

Address: 10305 97 Street NW, Edmonton

Hours: 9 am to 3 pm Saturday, 11 am to 3 pm Sunday

The massive space and plenty of vendors make Bountiful Market a perfect one-stop shop for anything you want this fall. When you are all done shopping for some goods, grab a coffee or a bite to eat at the various food vendors that are lined up in the building. It’s a complete treat, no tricks!

Address: 3696 97 Street NW, Edmonton

Hours: 10 am to 4 pm Friday and Sunday, 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday

Simply one of the best local markets in Edmonton, the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market has everything you want. Fresh produce, honey, hand-made clothing, beer, items for your pets, baked goods, you name it, they will likely have it. It’s a massive market, so be sure to take your time checking everything out.

Address: 10310 83 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Hours: 8 am to 3 pm on Saturdays

Tucked away just one mile south of Wye Road, the Salisbury Farmers’ Market provides year-round goods and produce for shoppers outside until mid-October, before switching to indoors until April. There are plenty of fall-themed products to be had, with breads/baking and home decor vendors galore.

Address: 52337 Range Road 232, Sherwood Park

Hours: 4 pm to 7:30 pm on Thursdays

Located at the Royal Canadian Kingsway Legion Branch #175, the Miller Crossing Farmers’ Market is held outdoors until October 7, when it switches indoors until the end of the year. Dozens of vendors are on hand selling a wide variety of products, including fresh produce, perogies, cabbage rolls, jams, jellies and hand-made goods.

Address: 14339 50 Street, Edmonton

Hours: 11 am to 3 pm on Sundays

Running for more than four decades, the Sherwood Park Farmers’ Market has delicious produce, baked goods, candy, sweets, specialty crafts and beverages alongside season concessions.

Address: Box 57062, Sherwood Park

Hours: 2 to 7 pm on Wednesdays