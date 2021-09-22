6 local markets you need to visit in and around Edmonton this fall
Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.
Autumn has arrived in Edmonton, and there are still plenty of fantastic local markets to get your farm-fresh produce fix or some unique artisan goodies.
Farmers’ markets just hit differently in the fall, with specialty items galore, like pumpkin-spiced drinks, cookies and even beers. And you can’t forget the pumpkin pies and hand-crafted Halloween items.
Edmonton Downtown Farmers’ Market
This is a must-hit jewel of the downtown market scene if you are in the area looking for a great market to visit. Check out the brewery, meat, body care and fresh produce vendors. It’s been around for a long time; if it lasts, that has got to mean it’s good!
Address: 10305 97 Street NW, Edmonton
Hours: 9 am to 3 pm Saturday, 11 am to 3 pm Sunday
Bountiful Farmers’ Market
The massive space and plenty of vendors make Bountiful Market a perfect one-stop shop for anything you want this fall. When you are all done shopping for some goods, grab a coffee or a bite to eat at the various food vendors that are lined up in the building. It’s a complete treat, no tricks!
Address: 3696 97 Street NW, Edmonton
Hours: 10 am to 4 pm Friday and Sunday, 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday
Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market
Simply one of the best local markets in Edmonton, the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market has everything you want. Fresh produce, honey, hand-made clothing, beer, items for your pets, baked goods, you name it, they will likely have it. It’s a massive market, so be sure to take your time checking everything out.
Address: 10310 83 Avenue NW, Edmonton
Hours: 8 am to 3 pm on Saturdays
Salisbury Farmers’ Market
Tucked away just one mile south of Wye Road, the Salisbury Farmers’ Market provides year-round goods and produce for shoppers outside until mid-October, before switching to indoors until April. There are plenty of fall-themed products to be had, with breads/baking and home decor vendors galore.
Address: 52337 Range Road 232, Sherwood Park
Hours: 4 pm to 7:30 pm on Thursdays
Miller Crossing Farmers’ Market
Located at the Royal Canadian Kingsway Legion Branch #175, the Miller Crossing Farmers’ Market is held outdoors until October 7, when it switches indoors until the end of the year. Dozens of vendors are on hand selling a wide variety of products, including fresh produce, perogies, cabbage rolls, jams, jellies and hand-made goods.
Address: 14339 50 Street, Edmonton
Hours: 11 am to 3 pm on Sundays
Sherwood Park Farmers’ Market
Running for more than four decades, the Sherwood Park Farmers’ Market has delicious produce, baked goods, candy, sweets, specialty crafts and beverages alongside season concessions.
Address: Box 57062, Sherwood Park
Hours: 2 to 7 pm on Wednesdays