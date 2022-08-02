Ice Castles in Edmonton will not be returning for third consecutive year

Edmonton has been left out in the cold once again, as the popular Ice Castles will not be returning for a third consecutive year.
The castles in Hawrelak Park turned the area into a winter wonderland since 2015; however, due to the pandemic the US company that operates the attraction was forced to pull out for the 2020/2021 season.
There was hope that the attraction would make its return for the 2022/2023 season; however, that will not be the case.
“Unfortunately, we will not have a location in Edmonton this upcoming winter season,” said Melissa Smuzynski, marketing and public relations for Ice Castles. “Currently, our only locations we have secured for winter 2022-2023 are in the United States.”
The castles will be created in five cities across the US according to its website, with attractions in Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, Utah, and Wisconsin.