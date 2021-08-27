Alberta reports 1,168 new COVID-19 cases, active cases top 9,600

Alberta health officials reported 1,168 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as the number of active cases in the province jumped by nearly 600.

Including the new cases, there are currently 9,655 active COVID-19 infections in Alberta. That’s an increase of 589 since Thursday.

The province also identified 750 new variant cases, bringing the number of active variant cases to 7,359.

There are now 336 people in hospital with the virus, an increase of 28 since Thursday. That number includes 74 individuals in intensive care.

Four new deaths caused by the virus were reported, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,364.

Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 248,954 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Alberta. Of those, 236,935 have since recovered.

As of August 26, there have been 5,528,420 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province, with 77.7% of eligible Albertans having received at least one dose, and 69.3% considered fully immunized against the virus.