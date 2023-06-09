Edmonton Elks honouring Cecily and her Oilers buddy Evander Kane on Sunday

The Edmonton Elks have announced that Oilers super-fan Cecily Eklund will be the Kid Captain of their season opener on Sunday.

Cecily is a 10-year-old battling brain cancer who came into the spotlight during the Oilers’ season after meeting Evander Kane. The 31-year-old will accompany Cecily to the game.

“The Alberta Injury Kid Captain of the game for our home opener is Cecily!” the Elks tweeted out. “She will be accompanied by her close friend Evander of the Edmonton Oilers. Can’t wait to see you both at the game!”

The @AlbertaInjury Kid Captain of the game for our home opener is @simply_cecily! She will be accompanied by her close friend @evanderkane of the @EdmontonOilers. Can't wait to see you both at the game! #OurTeamOurCity #GoElks #CFL pic.twitter.com/BV3HK8cQr3 — Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) June 9, 2023

After meeting during an Oilers game in which he was out due to injury, Kane and Cecily quickly formed a close friendship that has been well-documented on social media. Aside from letting Cecily and her family stay at his house when she needs to be near the hospital, Kane has had her and her family at several Oilers games and even recently attended a surprise party for her friend, Cosmo.

Cecily has been very busy as of late as she has put together a summer bucket list which includes a number of fun activities for Cosmo. On Thursday, she was able to accompany Cosmo to Calgary where they were able to try indoor skydiving while also meeting Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic.

Cecily isn’t just making life better for Cosmo, but for plenty of other children battling cancer as well. She has been able to raise over $74,000 for the Ben Stelter Fund. The LA Kings played a big part in that, as they donated over $9,000 after learning that Cecily was mistreated by a fan at one of their playoff games versus the Oilers.

Whether a football fan or not, Sunday’s game versus the Saskatchewan Roughriders will be worth tuning into as Cecily should be featured plenty while sporting Eskimos gear.