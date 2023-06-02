Evander Kane attends surprise birthday party for friend of Oilers super-fan Cecily

Evander Kane and Edmonton Oilers super-fan Cecily Eklund are continuing to spend plenty of time together.

Not long after the Oilers forward accompanied Cecily to her cancer scan day, he was once again by her side on Wednesday, this time to attend a surprise party for her friend, Cosmo.

“Bucket list #28 complete,” 10-year-old Cecily wrote on Instagram. “I got to make an awesome surprise party for my friend and fellow brain tumour warrior Cosmo. Thank you Evander Kane, Rota, Horsepower for Hope, and The Kids with Cancer Society for making my dream come true. I know Cosmo had fun.”

Kane himself took to Twitter to share the day with his followers.

“Lots of fun helping Cecily create a fun day for her dear friend Cosmo,” the 31-year-old wrote.

Kane’s involvement on this particular day comes as no surprise to those who have followed his and Cecily’s friendship. The two first met early in the 2022-23 season during an Oilers game in which Kane was healing from a skate laceration. They quickly formed a bond and have been close ever since.

On top of allowing Cecily and her family to stay at his house whenever she needs to go to the hospital, Kane has also helped her attend several Oilers games. Unfortunately, that resulted in an ugly scene during Game 3 of the Oilers first-round series versus the LA Kings, where Cecily was not only verbally harassed but also spit on by a Kings fan, something which enraged Kane and many others.

“I’m disgusted and appalled at what happened to this amazing little girl in the stands and in a women’s restroom where she was harassed for wearing her jersey and was spit on by an LA fan for doing so,” Kane wrote on Instagram. “This type of behaviour is gross and completely unacceptable. For any young girl especially someone battling cancer to be treated in such a manner is pathetic. Grow up and as this smart young lady always says BE KIND!”

As unfortunate as the incident was, there was some good to come of it. Not only did many Kings fans donate to Cecily’s Ben Stelter Fund, but the Kings organization gave over $9,000 just days ago. Cecily was thrilled with the most recent gesture and was sure to give recognition to the Kings shortly after the donation was made.