Evander Kane shined a light on a truly disturbing incident involving a 10-year-old Edmonton Oilers fan attending a playoff game in Los Angeles recently.

The Oilers forward said he was “disgusted and appalled” about what happened to Cecily Eklund at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, as the young girl who has cancer was allegedly spit on and harassed by a Kings fan.

Kane got to know Cecily earlier this season, and the pair have reunited on multiple occasions.

“I’m disgusted and appalled at what happened to this amazing little girl in the stands and in a women’s restroom where she was harassed for wearing her jersey and was spit on by an LA fan for doing so,” Kane said on Instagram on Tuesday. “This type of behaviour is gross and completely unacceptable. For any young girl especially someone battling cancer to be treated in such a manner is pathetic. Grow up and as this smart young lady always says BE KIND!”

Cecily took to Twitter, encouraging Oilers fans to “choose to be kind.” She was at Tuesday night’s game and received a standing ovation from Oilers fans.

In an email response to Daily Hive, a Kings spokesperson said they tried looking into the incident involving Cecily in LA but couldn’t uncover further details because it was not reported to security.

“The LA Kings have never condoned fan behavior of this nature and all fans should feel safe and welcomed at our games,” the Kings said in an official statement.

The Kings spokesperson also noted that several Kings fans have donated to Cecily’s fundraiser, and the team will encourage their fans to support her cause.

And support they have.

Cecily is not only battling cancer, but she’s also helping other children battling this terrible disease. The remarkable little girl is currently raising money through the Ben Stelter Fund.

To date, Cecily has raised over $50,000 — well more than her $30,000 goal. She has raised more than $10,000 in the last 24 hours alone, with many Kings fans contributing.

“Go Cecily Go! Best wishes from a Kings fan,” reads a message from someone that donated $100.

“Sorry for the actions of those horrible people at the Kings game. Rest assured, they do not represent us Kings fans as a whole. Best wishes,” another donor said.

“Kings fans are with you Cecily!” said another fan. “Stay strong and keep following the best sport in the world!”

“Sorry that you had such a terrible experience in LA,” said another positive message. “Unfortunately, the world is full of rotten apples. Kings fans condemn this horrid behavior. Keep being awesome and positive. You truly are an angel for the good you are doing.”

“Sincerest apologies on behalf of all Kings fans,” said a Kings season ticket member. “You are always welcome in my seats – in your Oilers jersey!”

This is incredible. Props to @LAKings fans taking something horrible people did in their arena and even here on social media and turned it into something amazing. Respect.