Lucic hangs with Oilers fans Cecily and Cosmo at children's hospital in Calgary

Though the Calgary Flames’ season is over, Milan Lucic is still giving fans something to cheer about.

On Thursday, the recently turned 35-year-old visited the Rotary Flames House and brought the IIHF World Championship trophy with him.

One of the kids Lucic visited was none other than Cecily Eklund, who has become well-known to Edmonton Oilers fans thanks to her close friendship with Evander Kane. The other was Cecily’s friend, Cosmo, who Kane recently met with Cecily.

Though normally an Oilers fan, Cecily said in an Instagram story that she decided to dawn Flames colours given that both she and Cosmo were going to meet Lucic. She then shared some photos to her story of them playing Mario Kart and air hockey.

Cecily, a “childhood cancer awareness warrior and philanthropist,” has put together a summer bucket list with several different trips and events planned for her friend Cosmo. These have included a surprise party, a trip to Calgary to try indoor skydiving and much more.

Cecily first came into the spotlight this past season when she was able to meet Kane during a game in which the 31-year-old was out due to injury. They quickly formed a friendship and have spent plenty of time together since. The Oilers forward has accompanied the 10-year-old to one of her cancer scan days and has her and her family stay at his house whenever she needs to be closer to Edmonton’s Stollery Children’s Hospital.

During a game this season, Cecily was able to sit down with Sportsnet’s Gene Principe for an interview and was able to share her life motto, which further shows how incredible of a person she is.

“You don’t have to be rich, you don’t have to be super smart, you just have to be kind,” Cecily said.

Cecily is continuing to update her bucket list and share all of her wonderful days along the way. Anyone interested in supporting her journey can do so by donating to the Ben Stelter Fund.