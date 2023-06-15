Edmonton Elks offering dirt-cheap tickets with a TSN 1260 twist

The Edmonton Elks have a sweet deal for their next home game, and it involves a tribute to TSN 1260.

Edmonton’s only all-sports radio station went off the air on Wednesday as Bell Media unceremoniously pulled the plug on TSN 1260 after two decades. Local sports fans are upset, while former TSN 1260 employees are now out of work.

The Elks have decided to pay tribute to the station’s run in Edmonton with a fun promotion for their next home game on June 25 by offering tickets for as low as $12.60.

Join fellow 1260 listeners & say thank you for over 2 decades of sports talk radio on AM 1260! Enjoy the game & share stories with 1260 hosts from over the years in our $12.60 Section. TICKETS | https://t.co/jzA1L7VEv2#OurTeamOurCity #GoElks #CFL pic.twitter.com/BELLUGtelw — Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) June 15, 2023

“Enjoy the game & share stories with 1260 hosts from over the years in our $12.60 Section,” the Elks said on social media today.

The Elks drew 32,233 fans to Commonwealth Stadium on June 11, marking the most well-attended home opener in Edmonton since 2013. They play Saturday in BC before returning home to play the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday, June 25, at 5 pm MT.