Uncle Brian’s Food Company was recently closed after an executive officer of Alberta Health Services (AHS) inspected the establishment.

The inspector found over 20 violations at Uncle Brian’s Food Company, located at 3480 93rd Street NW in Edmonton, that could be harmful or dangerous to public health.

“Moldy ready-to-eat meat was observed,” reads the written order from the AHS. “Stored in an open package at room temperature on the counter.”

“Cooked garlic was observed stored at room temperature on the counter.”

This closure order from the AHS was issued on February 14.

There were many other instances of unhealthy conditions found by the inspector, including “single use disposable plastic gloves were being saved and reused by staff” and “multiple dirty and used gloves were observed ‘saved’ on surfaces throughout the front customer area.”

“An apron that the owner identified as ‘clean’ was observed laying on top of what appeared to be dried blood,” read the AHS order.

“Single use disposable dirty paper plates were being used/re-used as food scoops.”

Before the restaurant could reopen, the owner must undertake and diligently pursue the completion of several work-related changes, including creating “a developed food safety plan to address the safe food handling of non-meat food items” and obtaining “proper approval in writing from AHS for additional food handling by staff in areas such as the front customer area.”

Uncle Brian’s Food Company

Address: 3480 93rd Street NW, Edmonton