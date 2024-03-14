Edmonton city workers are about to go on strike — here’s what you need to know about service disruptions.

One of the City of Edmonton’s largest unions, Civic Service Union 52 (CSU 52), has provided official notice that its more than 5,000 members will begin labour action at 11 am today, Thursday, March 14.

The strike notice follows weeks of negotiations between the City of Edmonton and CSU 52.

“It’s regrettable that it has come to this, but our members have been more than patient and fair, asking for what is reasonable after five years of stagnant wages,” said Lanny Chudyk, president of CSU 52, in a news release.

In a statement to the media, Edmonton City Manager Andre Corbould said the City is “disappointed” that CSU 52 did not accept its final offer, which included a 7.25% wage increase over five years, but it is prepared to respond to the labour disruption.

“Contingency plans are in place to minimize service disruptions. The safety and security of Edmontonians must remain our top priority. Effective immediately, these plans and the Emergency Operations Centre are being activated to ensure a coordinated approach to maintaining core services,” he stated.

So, what can Edmontonians expect to see when it comes to service disruptions?

Beginning at 11 am, all Edmonton Public Library locations will be closed until further notice.

All City of Edmonton recreation, sport, and leisure centres will have limited services during the strike. Front desk customer service and drop-in programming will not be available at any City rec centres.

However, any pre-arranged rentals and bookings, including arena, pool, gymnasium, and room bookings, will continue. Swimming lessons and aquatic and safety certification programs will continue for those already registered.

City attractions, including the Muttart Conservatory, Edmonton Valley Zoo, and City Arts Centre, among others, will be closed to the general public for drop-in visits.

Fort Edmonton Park will remain open to the public during the City of Edmonton labour dispute.

“However, there will be minor service disruptions in some areas of the park including the Indigenous Peoples Experience Winter Admission weekends that will be closed for the remainder of the season. Any tickets purchased in advance will automatically be refunded,” Fort Edmonton Park wrote in a media release.

The City of Edmonton says that 311 will experience “significant” disruption during labour action, adding 311 phone service is limited to urgent public safety and bylaw matters, and some services have been removed from the 311 app.

During the strike, the Animal Care and Control Centre will also be closed to the public, the exception being animals that are injured or in medical distress, which will be picked up by Animal Control Peace Officers.

Core front-line services will continue operating, including:

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services

Edmonton Transit Service

Dedicated Accessible Transit Service (DATS)

Construction on capital projects

Snow clearing

Waste collection

The City says it will frequently update its service disruptions page to provide the public with the most up-to-date information.