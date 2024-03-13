Oilers' Zach Hyman leads NHL in this specific type of goal

It’s no mystery that Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman is having one of the best seasons of his career this year.

The 31-year-old has already set a new career high in goals with 43 and seems well on his way to putting up at least a 50-goal season. On top of that, he is also on pace to come very close to his career-high of 83 points set last season.

Hyman is currently third in the NHL in goals behind only Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart (46) and Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews (54). This will make winning a Rocket Richard trophy tough for the Oilers’ leading scorer, but it is still an impressive accomplishment to be in the running at all.

Before signing with Edmonton in the summer of 2021, Hyman’s previous career-high in goals was 25. So, how did he manage to nearly double that total in just a few years? The answer might seem a bit obvious.

Keep an eye out for these guys in these spots. 👀 Note: Where multiple players are tied, the player pictured has the highest shooting percentage from that area. 📊 pic.twitter.com/3mKOoj0gBU — NHL (@NHL) March 12, 2024

Hyman has been an absolute fiend around the net for the Oilers this season. According to NHL Edge, the league’s puck and player tracking arm, he leads all players with 31 goals scored directly in front of the net. That means 72% of his 43 goals on the year have come while crowding around the crease.

Though this is exactly why the Oilers decided to sign Hyman to a long-term deal, nobody could have anticipated just how prolific he would be.

EDM PIT G59. March 3, 2024. Zach Hyman goal. 1-0.🎥: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/2Luiyy2LUX — Nation Network Media (@NationNMedia) March 4, 2024

What’s even more impressive is that he’s leading the team in goals despite having both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl as teammates. He isn’t just scoring on the powerplay either, as he actually leads the NHL in even-strength goals with 29.

Matthews is tied for second with 28 even-strength markers.

This style of play has drawn comparisons to Ryan Smyth, a beloved Oilers forward who made a living getting the way of opposing goaltenders and tucking home pucks in tight. Hyman is certainly doing right by that comparison.