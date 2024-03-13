An outdoor comedy festival coming to Edmonton this summer is shaping up to be one for the books, as it just announced two massive stars to kick off the fest.

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF), taking place at Kinsmen Park from July 12 to 14, is bringing Andrew Schulz and Shane Gillis to the open-air stage.

Comedy fans will want to pick up tickets when they go on sale beginning Friday, March 15 at 10 am.

You might also like: 5 concerts we're looking forward to in Edmonton this April

Oilers on the verge of having one of their best seasons in franchise history

A neighbourhood bar with huge poutines is opening its second Edmonton outpost

“GOCF is pleased to welcome multi-talented comedian, actor, and co-host of the wildly popular podcast Flagrant Andrew Schulz and comedian, actor, writer, and recent SNL host Shane Gillis to the Edmonton line-up,” the festival announced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Schulz (@andrewschulz)

“For the first time ever in Canada, Schulz and Gillis will share the stage in this unique configuration, offering fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness an unparalleled comedy experience.”

Also on the bill for the GOCF include Bert Kreischer, Whitney Cummings, and Steph Tolev, headlining on Sunday, July 14. The Saturday acts are yet to be announced.

When: July 12 to 14, 2024

Where: Kinsmen Park, Edmonton

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online starting on Friday, March 15 at 10 am