EventsArtsSummer

Andrew Schulz and Shane Gillis on tap for Edmonton's outdoor comedy fest

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Mar 13 2024, 5:39 pm
Andrew Schulz and Shane Gillis on tap for Edmonton's outdoor comedy fest
The Andrew Schulz/Facebook │ Shane Gillis./Facebook

An outdoor comedy festival coming to Edmonton this summer is shaping up to be one for the books, as it just announced two massive stars to kick off the fest.

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF), taking place at Kinsmen Park from July 12 to 14, is bringing Andrew Schulz and Shane Gillis to the open-air stage.

Comedy fans will want to pick up tickets when they go on sale beginning Friday, March 15 at 10 am.

“GOCF is pleased to welcome multi-talented comedian, actor, and co-host of the wildly popular podcast Flagrant Andrew Schulz and comedian, actor, writer, and recent SNL host Shane Gillis to the Edmonton line-up,” the festival announced.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrew Schulz (@andrewschulz)

“For the first time ever in Canada, Schulz and Gillis will share the stage in this unique configuration, offering fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness an unparalleled comedy experience.”

Also on the bill for the GOCF include Bert Kreischer, Whitney Cummings, and Steph Tolev, headlining on Sunday, July 14. The Saturday acts are yet to be announced.

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

When: July 12 to 14, 2024
Where: Kinsmen Park, Edmonton
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online starting on Friday, March 15 at 10 am

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ Listed
+ Arts
+ Summer
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop