Shootings have more than doubled in Edmonton in 2023

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says shootings in the city have more than doubled since this time last year.
EPS said in a news release that there were 28 reported shooting occurrences in the city in September, with 21 of those shootings believed to be targeted offences and not random in nature.
Sixteen of the shootings resulted in injuries, and in 23 of the 28 shooting incidents, there was the potential for innocent bystanders, including children, to be harmed. There were four deaths as a result of shooting occurrences in September.
“This is the highest monthly total we’ve seen yet this year, and it is 133% higher than the 12 shootings we saw in September of last year,” said Acting Inspector Eric Stewart of the EPS Organized Crime Branch. “Our Firearms Investigation and Firearms Examination Units continue to investigate these shootings, trace the firearms involved, and identify and charge those responsible.”
Fourteen of the incidents involved shots being fired at a person, eight shots were fired at residences, two shots were fired at vehicles, and one shot was fired at a business.
Compared to September 2022, September 2023 shooting occurrences are up by 133%. There have been 180 reported shooting occurrences this year to date, a 55% increase from last year at this time.
EPS members have also seized 738 firearms in 2023 to date.