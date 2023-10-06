Shootings have more than doubled in Edmonton in 2023

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says shootings in the city have more than doubled since this time last year.

EPS said in a news release that there were 28 reported shooting occurrences in the city in September, with 21 of those shootings believed to be targeted offences and not random in nature.

Sixteen of the shootings resulted in injuries, and in 23 of the 28 shooting incidents, there was the potential for innocent bystanders, including children, to be harmed. There were four deaths as a result of shooting occurrences in September.