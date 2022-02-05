Edmonton expecting more convoy protesters at legislature this weekend
Expect to hear honking in the city this weekend. Edmonton Police Service (EPS) say protesters are set to arrive in the province’s capital on Saturday, February 5 for a second weekend in a row.
On Friday, February 4, EPS shared statements on the protest and information on its potential to affect traffic in the city.
“EPS is aware of the planned convoys into the city on Saturday, and is dedicating crowd and traffic management resources, supported by municipal and provincial partners, to maintain public safety and uphold the rights of all citizens during the demonstration within city limits,” EPS wrote.
The City is aware of a large convoy planning to travel to Edmonton on Saturday, February 5. We are working with the Edmonton Police Service to ensure public safety and to minimize disruptions. City Hall is closed to the public until further notice. https://t.co/qorhnk6OVu
— City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) February 4, 2022
Today’s convoy is expected to make its way to the Legislature. #yegtraffic impacts include Henday, Yellowhead, Stony Plain Rd, Whitemud, Gateway, Walterdale Hill, Queen Elizabeth Park Rd and downtown from at least 10:30 am to 6 pm.
— Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) February 5, 2022