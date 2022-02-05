NewsCoronavirus

Edmonton expecting more convoy protesters at legislature this weekend

Sarah Anderson
Feb 5 2022, 5:56 pm
Expect to hear honking in the city this weekend. Edmonton Police Service (EPS) say protesters are set to arrive in the province’s capital on Saturday, February 5 for a second weekend in a row.

On Friday, February 4, EPS shared statements on the protest and information on its potential to affect traffic in the city.

“EPS is aware of the planned convoys into the city on Saturday, and is dedicating crowd and traffic management resources, supported by municipal and provincial partners, to maintain public safety and uphold the rights of all citizens during the demonstration within city limits,” EPS wrote.

“Mitigation of disorderly conduct may include warnings, tickets, arrests, and gathering evidence for follow-up investigations.
“EPS is also in contact with federal and provincial partners in monitoring the situations in Coutts and Ottawa.”

The City of Edmonton shared that City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice ahead of the protest.
Police say that a convoy is expected to arrive and disrupt traffic in many areas from 10:30 am to 6 pm.

Similar demonstrations are planned in other Canadian cities this weekend as well like in Coutts, TorontoOttawa, Vancouver, Victoria, and potentially others.
Public figures like Elon Musk and Donald Trump have chimed in on their support of Canadian truckers and the demonstrations.
The Canadian Trucking Alliance themselves have denounced the protests and pointed out that the vast majority (an estimated 90%) of their truckers are vaccinated and have warned the public that many attending protests have no connection to the trucking industry whatsoever.
