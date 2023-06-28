Canada Day in Edmonton looks wet and rainy, according to forecasts

If you plan to be outdoors this Canada Day, be prepared for rain because it looks like we could be in for a fairly wet weekend here in Edmonton.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the weekend will begin bright and sunny with sun and a high of 28°C on Friday, but that won’t last for long.

ECCC predicts that rain will begin on Friday night and continue through to Saturday evening.

We hope this doesn’t put too much of a damper on any outdoor festivities.

There’s still plenty of time to get outdoors this weekend, however. The rest of the weekend looks pretty mild, perfect weather to get out for a hike or bike ride.

So, while we could do without all the rain on a day as busy as Canada Day, it could be worse. In 2009, Canada Day in Edmonton was almost frosty, with the high that day being the lowest ever recorded at just 5.4°C.

And who can forget that scorching long weekend two years ago, when the wildfire smoke cleared up for just a moment, only for the sun to fry us like shrimp? Canada Day 2021 was Edmonton’s hottest ever, recording a scorching 35.2°C.