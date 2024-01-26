Edmonton is about to be as warm as a city in the southwestern USA

After a brutal cold spell earlier this month, Edmonton is about to be as warm as a southwestern American city.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), highs for Edmonton are finally above zero, with a high of 3°C forecast for today.

Things will continue to warm up throughout the weekend, and come Monday, we’ll hit double-digit temperatures at a high of 11°C.

If the predicted high holds up for that day, Edmonton will be about as warm as Santa Fe, New Mexico, with The Weather Channel predicting a high of 12°C on Monday in that state’s capital city.

While Santa Fe is in one of the USA’s desert states, it has a high elevation, so its winters are a bit milder than the likes of Phoenix or Albuquerque. Regardless, Edmonton’s predicted high of 11°C could be record-breaking.

You might also like: A provincial park just outside of Edmonton just got MUCH bigger

Winterruption YEG is happening this weekend with a few free events

Edmonton kicks off major redevelopment of Exhibition Land

The warmest January 29 on record for Edmonton came in 2007 when the mercury hit 7°C.

With temperatures like these, it could almost pass as a spring forecast. If it makes you want to get outside, you might want to consider checking out some of the awesome and unique winter activities happening around Edmonton.