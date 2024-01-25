Edmonton kicks off major redevelopment of Exhibition Lands

A plan to redevelop one of Edmonton’s largest sites is in motion.

The Edmonton Exhibition Lands in the city’s northeast will eventually become an urban community after the sale of one of the two parcel’s of land in the area was approved last week.

The City of Edmonton intends to include a variety of housing types that will suit a range of people. The area will also be connected to destinations within the city via multiple modes of transportation.

Community services, commercial, and employment opportunities are also on the table for the area.

Based on the project’s planning framework, the lands for the first phase are designated for ground-oriented residential development.

That allows mid-to-low-rise apartments, row houses, stacked row houses, semi-detached homes, single-detached homes, and smaller neighbourhood commercial areas.

When it’s fully built, it’s expected that the Exhibition Lands redevelopment will have more than 3,500 homes.

At 200 acres, Exhibition Lands is the City’s second-largest urban infill site.

“Its premier location close to downtown, LRT and transit, the river valley, a vibrant park area and green space amenities makes this a prime opportunity for Edmonton and its big ideas,” reads a report from the City of Edmonton.

“Edmonton Exhibition Lands will seek to create a vibrant, safe, accessible and inclusive new urban community.”