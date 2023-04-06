Easter Bunny is bringing sunshine: 20°C in Edmonton forecast

It’s finally time to get out the shorts and put on some sunscreen because we’re looking at nothing but warm and sunny weather all weekend in Edmonton.

The long weekend forecast is out, and it looks like it will be absolutely STUNNING here in the city. Environment and Climate Change Canada predicts that Edmonton will reach a high of 20°C on Sunday, and we are so excited.

We’ll kick off the long weekend tomorrow with a balmy high of 12°C, but it gets so much better than that.

Environment and Climate Change Canada predicts sunny skies and a high of 15°C for Saturday, with that spectacular 20°C expected for Sunday.

We. Cannot. Wait.

For those whose holiday weekend extends to Monday, you’re looking at a pleasant, sunny 14°C on your day off.

The beautiful weather only seems to extend through the weekend, however. Monday evening calls for a little bit of rain, and as reliable as any Canadian spring, there’s a chance of flurries right as everyone heads to work on Tuesday.

So get outside and take it all in while you can! There are plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy on our list of the best free things to do in the city this spring — check it out.