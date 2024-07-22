You can't ride e-scooters on this busy street in Edmonton anymore

You won’t be able to ride e-scooters and e-bikes down a busy stretch of road in Edmonton anymore after the city implemented exclusion zones in the area.

As of July 19, users cannot ride or park shared e-scooters and e-bikes east/west along Whyte Avenue between 112th Street and 97th Street.

“These zones will help keep the high vehicle and pedestrian traffic areas safe and clear to protect all road users,” wrote the City of Edmonton.

Those using the shared micro-mobility programs, which include Lime, Bird Canada, and Neuron, will still be able to cross Whyte Avenue at intersections.

If you need to scoot down Whyte Avenue, whether to hit up a patio or check out a festival, riders are encouraged to use the protected bike lane on 83rd Avenue, just one block north of Whyte Avenue.

“Riders are reminded that sidewalk riding is not allowed.”